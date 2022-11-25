Talking Points: Home Cooking For Bruins On Black Friday

BOSTON, MA – Here are the Talking Points from a 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes and a record-breaking 12th straight win at home for the Boston Bruins to start the 2022-23 season.

GOLD STAR: David Pastrnak is easily one of the biggest game-breakers in the NHL and on Friday, he once again showed why. Pastrnak made a great feed to linemate David Krejci who scored his first goal of the season and cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1 with 31 ticks left in the second period. With Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith leaving earlier in the second period with an upper-body injury (he would not return), Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery started double-shifting Pastrnak but the more he played, the better he got. With the Bruins on the powerplay in overtime, Pastrnak notched his 14th goal of the season 3:19 into the extra frame to give the Bruins their record-breaking 12th straight win on TD Garden ice.

DAVID PASTRNAK CALLS GAME!!! THE BRUINS MAKE HISTORY ON HOME ICE!!! pic.twitter.com/BvXZTbGiOc — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) November 25, 2022

BLACK EYE: Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was forced to leave the game with an apparent arm injury and was replaced by Jeremy Swayman at 6:57 of the third period with the Bruins trailing 2-1. Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton fell violently on Ullmark as the Bruins goalie was making a split save. Ullmark laid on the ice in agony for a few minutes before heading for the dressing room. Ullmark was ruled out of the game and his status going forward is unknown.

TURNING POINT: With the Boston Bruins trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy connected on open-ice hits on Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov and then Canes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who had scored earlier in the game. That seemed to wake the Bruins from their turkey hangover and their game was turned up a notch after that.

“I thought Charlie McAvoy hit,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery replied postgame when asked where he thought the game turned in his team’s favor. “I like the way we started but then we got on our heels there the last ten minutes if the first and we didn’t get it back until Charlie had those big hits.”

HONORABLE MENTION: David Krejci is catching fire again. With his two goals on Friday, Krejci now has two two-goal games in his last four games. As mentioned above, Krejci cut the lead to 2-1 late in the second period and then he tied the game at two goals apiece 10:27 into the third period. Krejci now has a five-game point streak going with five goals and two assists during that span.

David Krejci strikes for the second time today. This team does not give up. #NHLBruins | #NHL pic.twitter.com/jDuepKsXvy — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 25, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 – That’s 12-straight wins on TD Garden ice for a new NHL record of 12 straight wins on home ice to start the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Got a moment in one of the timeouts; took a moment to look around. Full house and obviously fans are buzzing and it’s pretty loud. They are our seventh player out there so its fun to see.” – David Pastrnak on the atmosphere at TD Garden Friday during the annual Black Friday matinee.