Linus Ullmark Leaves Game Early With Upper-Body Injury

As if things weren’t suddenly going bad enough for the Boston Bruins over their last five periods of hockey, they could be without goalie Linus Ullmark in one of their toughest stretches of the schedule.

Linus Ullmark left the Bruins 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes 6:57 into the third period with his team down 2-1. As the Boston Bruins goalie was making a sprawling save, Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton fell violently on Ullmark. As the crowd on and around Ullmark dispersed after the whistle, the Bruins netminder stayed on the ice face down in agony. Clifton immediately started waving over to the bench for help for his injured teammate. After being attended to by the Bruins training staff, Ullmark skated off on his own clutching his right arm.

Linus Ullmark goes down with an injury, Jeremy Swayman enters the game. pic.twitter.com/VTcLx585s0 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) November 25, 2022

Linus Ullmark was relieved by Jeremy Swayman and almost immediately after Ullmark left the game, the Boston Bruins ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

UPDATE: Linus Ullmark (upper-body) will not return to today's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2022

Linus Ullmark entered Friday’s game with a 13-1-0 record and with league-best marks in goals-against average at 1.96 and in save percentage at .935%. Ullmark left the game with 28 saves on 30 Hurricanes shots.

If Linus Ullmark is unable to go for the Bruins’ next game on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Providence Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid would be the likely call-up to take his spot on the roster while Ullmark’s out. Kinkaid, you may recall, stole a 3-1 win for the Bruins back on Nov. 12 when he made 30 saves in his one and only start for the Boston Bruins. The Providence Bruins are in Syracuse this weekend (Friday and Saturday) and return late Saturday night so Kinkaid could be at Bruins practice on Sunday or Monday, if they don’t elect to recall him to the NHL earlier.