Bruins Daily: Black Friday Special For Bruins; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins set an NHL record with their 12th straight win on home ice to start the season but lost goalie Linus Ullmark in the process.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak scored the overtime winner and linemate David Krejci lit the lamp twice (including the game-tying goal), in a thrilling two-goal comeback for a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes for the Boston Bruins on Black Friday.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark suffered an upper-body injury early in the third period Friday and was forced to leave the game. Per Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery in his postgame presser, Ullmark is day-to-day and was to be reevaluated today.

Despite losing to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins remained atop the East rankings in our latest Boston Hockey Now Lucky 7 power rankings.

The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins revealed their 2023 Winter Classic jerseys on Friday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders battles through a sluggish start Friday to come back and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Friday.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson got into a fight with Philadelphia Flyers enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers on Friday. Yes you read that right!

PHI: Chalk up another loss for the Philadelphia Flyers who have now lost nine straight games after falling to their in-state rivals, the Penguins.

WSH: Will Friday’s 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames be a turning point for the Washington Capitals?

FLA: Florida Panthers and former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight is becoming the No. 1 guy between the pipes for the Panthers.

DET: The defense has been helping the Detroit Red Wings at both ends lately.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche-Nashville Predators game yesterday was postponed due to flooding from a water main break near Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

VGK: The Seattle Kraken keep sneaking up on teams and have now won four straight games after going into Las Vegas and beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings bounced back against the free-wheeling San Jose Sharks with a 5-2 win on Friday.

Canada Hockey Now