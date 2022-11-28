Bruins Daily: Doerrie-Canucks; Hockey Culture Takes Another Hit

With a day off for the Boston Bruins on Sunday, the Bruins news cycle was slow, but there was plenty of news around the NHL as Thanksgiving weekend in the United States came to a close.

Sadly, one of the biggest stories once again cast dark shadow over the league and hockey culture. After being hired as an analyst by the Vancouver Canucks last January, Rachel Doerrie became the first ever woman to join an NHL coaching staff on August 1 as she was promoted to analyst and assistant to the video coach for the Canucks. However, almost two months later on Sept. 27, Doerrie was surprisingly fired by the Canucks. According to her, the Canucks told her that her contract was terminated because she announced her promotion on her personal Twitter handle. However, Doerrie claims the firing ran much deeper than that and that her human and employee rights were violated by the team during her short stint with the Canucks.

In a complaint filed with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal last week, Rachel Doerrie alleged that she was discriminated by the team for her mental and physical disabilities.. She specifically named assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay and made Castonguay a respondent in the claim.

“The past 2 months has [sic] been very hard for me. It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me. I feel broken. I am done hiding,” Doerrie said in a tweet Sunday night revealing that she filed the complaint.

The Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller earlier this month totally contradicted the NHL’s and their message that they’re all-inclusive and discrimination of any kind shouldn’t be part of the NHL and hockey culture. If true the Canucks handling of Doerrie, does the same and is another black eye on a league that seems to take keep taking one step forward and two steps backward when it comes to inclusion and discrimination. The same knuckleheads that defended the Bruins and Miller, and are fine turning a blind eye to a team condoning discrimination or taking a part of it, will surely bash Doerrie and not the Canucks, but here’s hoping her voice and bravery to go public here, prove to be louder than the ignorance that still prevails in hockey and culture in general.

