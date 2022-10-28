Bruins Daily: Marchand Shines; Studnicka Traded; Krejci Injured

The Boston Bruins had an eventful night during a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his first game back from offseason hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 to improve their NHL-best record to 7-1-0.

The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci when they take on the Blue Jackets in Columbus on the tail end of their second back-to-back this season.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Jack Studnicka has been unable to crack the NHL lineup for the Bruins and on Thursday night he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our friend Stefen Rosner at NYI Hockey Now suggested that if forward Kieffer Bellows went unclaimed on waivers Thursday, at straight up trade of Bellows for Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly could make sense. Bellows was claimed by the Philadelphia Flyers but Reilly is available if the Islanders are interested.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel joined practice on Thursday at Rogers Arena and skated with the team for the first time in a week.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers continue to exceed preseason expectations and surprise the NHL world. On Thursday, the Flyers beat the defending President’s Trophy champions, the Florida Panthers, 4-3.

WSH: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov continues to be one of the dirtier players in the NHL. Orlov, who essentially delivered the final blow to the career of former Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller with a dirty hit in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, laid another questionable hit on Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in a 2-0 loss Thursday.

FLA: As mentioned above, the Panthers fell 4-3 to the Flyers Thursday and here’s your Florida Hockey Now gamer.

DET: Our colleague at Detroit Hockey Now, hall of fame puck scribe Kevin Allen, ripped – and rightfully so – the Detroit Red Wings after their 5-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

DAL: As mentioned above, the Dallas Stars shut down the Capitals in a 27-save shutout for former Boston University goalie Jake Oettinger Thursday night in Dallas.

COL: The penalty kill has been an Achilles’ heel for the Colorado Avalanche thus far.

VGK: Much like the Boston Bruins will have to do likely in the next two days due to Brad Marchand’s return, the Vegas Golden Knights will be forced to trim their roster with goalie Lauren Brossoit returning.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks earned their first home win of the season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Canada Hockey Now