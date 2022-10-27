Talking Points: Marchand (2g, 1a), Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1

BOSTON – Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his first game back from offseason hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 to improve their NHL-best record to 7-1-0.

David Pastrnak also had a three-point night with a goal and an assist, and Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle also lit the lamp for the Bruins. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Derek Forbort each finished with two assists.

Between the pipes, Jeremy Swayman got his second win of the season making 28 saves in the win.

Adam Erne scored the lone goal for the Detroit Red Wings.

GOLD STAR: In his first game since the Boston Bruins were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes on May 14, Brad Marchand didn’t miss a beat. The Bruins’ leader in points and assists for the last two seasons picked up right where he left off Thursday. Marchand finished the game with two goals and an assist, and had four shots in 17:31 TOI.

After assisting on Charlie Coyle’s goal that put the Boston Bruins up 1-0 13:42 into the first period, Marchand scored his first goal of the game and the 2022-23 regular season to put the Bruins up 2-0 11:53 into the second period.

Marchand then got another powerplay goal to put the Bruins up 3-1 2:55 into the final frame.

Brad Marchand lights the lamp for the second time tonight. pic.twitter.com/DnbHrI02d0 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 28, 2022

BLACK EYE: Just as they gained a star player back, the Boston Bruins could be without another for a bit as center David Krejci left the game with what appeared to be a wrist injury 8:30 into the second period and did not return.

David Krejci takes a check into the boards and then a stick to the head. The veteran heads down the tunnel. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5RnWOzZuz8 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) October 28, 2022

TURNING POINT: The Bruins got goals from Marchand, Smith and Pastrnak in a span of 99 seconds early in the third period to bust this game wide open.

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman bounced back from a rough outing in the 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 18. Swayman looked sharp from start to finish and earned his second win of the season with a 28- save performance.

BY THE NUMBERS: 600 – As in 600 games now for Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Incredibly impactful player in all facets of the game. We missed him and we’re fortunate to have him back.” – Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on the return of Brad Marchand