Bruins Daily: First Place Bruins; Marchand; Bellows; NHL Rumors

The NHL trade market picked up a bit on Wednesday but don’t expect the first place Boston Bruins to jump into the fray right now.

Why would Bruins GM Don Sweeney do that with the Bruins off to their best start in over 50 years?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

More and more, it appears rumors of a Boston Bruins demise were greatly exaggerated. Despite the fact they’re still missing defenseman Charlie McAvoy and winger Brad Marchand, the Bruins just keep winning and sit atop the NHL standings heading into an Original Six tilt with the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden tonight.

Speaking of Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins star winger seems to be well ahead of schedule and will likely be returning earlier than the original target date of American Thanksgiving.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was pretty impressed with the performance of defenseman Brandon Carlo on Tuesday in his first game back from a four-game absence with a concussion.

NYI: The New York Islanders waived 2016 19th overall pick and former Boston University forward Kieffer Bellows on Wednesday. Is he worth a flier for the Boston Bruins? The 24-year-old son of former NHL star Brian Bellows is on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

PGH: Did overconfidence lead to a two-game losing streak for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks hooked up on the NHL trade market on Wednesday. The Flyers acquired minor-league forward Evan Barrett from Chicago for Cooper Zech, a defenseman with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

WSH: Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Washington Capitals have expressed interest in Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear on the NHL trade market.

DET: The Boston Bruins will be playing a ticked off Detroit Red Wings squad tonight with the Wings coming off a 6-2 drubbing to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

DAL: More and more, it appears that rookie Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, who scored the lone goal for the Stars in the 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday, will remain in the NHL.

VGK: While the Boston Bruins are off to the best start in the NHL, their former head coach Bruce Cassidy has the Vegas Golden Knights right behind them. Raise your hand if you had Montgomery and Cassidy with the best October records on your NHL bingo card! No? No one?

SJS: What’s preventing the San Jose Sharks from calling up their top prospects with veterans struggling at the NHL level?

