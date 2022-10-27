Bruins Trade Studnicka To Canucks For DiPietro And Myrenberg

The Boston Bruins have traded center Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for goalie Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg.

The trade was announced early in the third period of the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Ironically, and unfortunately, the Boston Bruins lost a center in David Krejci. Krejci left the game with what appeared to be a wrist injury 8:30 into the second period and did not return.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Jack Studnicka was unable to crack the NHL lineup for the Bruins and always seemed to be the odd-man out at center. The most games the 23-year-old center played in a Bruins uniform came last season when he suited up for 20 games and had a goal and two assists. His Bruins career ended with a goal and six assists in 38 NHL games.

DiPietro, 23, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, one round before the Boston Bruins drafted goalie Jeremy Swayman 111th overall. DiPietro has made three career appearances in the NHL with the Canucks. He also played in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, going 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound Windsor, Ontario native has made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver.

Myrenberg, 19, has played in nine games with Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan League in Sweden this season. He has one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman also played 15 games with Linkopings HC of the Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was scheduled to address the media after the game Thursday night.