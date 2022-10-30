Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Talks; Penguins Slumping; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak are not close when it comes to money in their current contract extension talks.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to talk contract extension but by all accounts, they seem very far apart on money. If they can’t find common ground soon, could they agree to shelve talks until the offseason?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NHL after erasing a three-goal deficit to the Colorado. Avalanche and beating the defending Stanley Cup champions 5-4 Saturday.

PGH: Maybe signing head coach Mike Sullivan and aging veterans like Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin to long-term extensions wasn’t the best idea. The truth seems top be rearing its ugly head for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they’re headed home on a four-game losing streak.

PHI: The surprising Philadelphia Flyers showed guts again in storming back to force overtime with the Carolina Hurricanes but eventually lost 4-3 on Saturday.

WSH: T.J. Oshie is injured again, and so is defenseman John Carlson as the Washington Capitals paid the price for a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

FLA: Do yourself a favor and bet the OVER in every Florida Panthers-Ottawa Senators game this season. The Panthers took a back-and-forth affair 5-3 in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday in the battle of the Tkachuk’s.

DET: Has Lucas Raymond snapped out of his sophomore slump? It sure looked that way Saturday as he scored his first two goals and the only goals for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

DAL: The Dallas Stars lost goalie Jake Oettinger after two periods and fell apart in the third period and lost 6-3 to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

COL: Here’s the Colorado Avalanche perspective of their collapse on Long Island Saturday.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson is off to a great start this season.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is off to his best start after scoring two goals in a 4-3 Sharks loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

