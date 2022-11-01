Bruins Daily: Ullmark; McAvoy; Eichel; NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been en fuego and now the Bruins may be getting defenseman Charlie McAvoy back a lot sooner than expected.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The last time a Boston Bruins goalie had the start Linus Ullmark has had this season, that goalie went on to win the Vezina and Conn Smythe Trophies and lead the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. Remember that guy? Tim? Well Ullmark’s been that good!

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been cleared for contact at practice and while he won’t play, he traveled with and will practice with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The aren’t going to be tricked by the treat that was their historic October start and are focused on bigger goals. Bruins players like center Charlie Coyle, are keeping things in perspective.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Are the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders talking on the NHL trade market?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins were back home Monday trying to sort their way out of a four-game slump.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers will play a tough back-to-back on the road Tuesday in New York and then Wednesday in Toronto.

WSH: The Washington Capitals got some good news on John Carlson’s injury status and not so good news on T.J. Oshie.

FLA: Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is apparently a big Pointer Sisters fan.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff proved he’s one tough customer this past weekend.

DAL: Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger will be out at least a week with an undisclosed injury.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has found his stride again this season.

SJS: Two months ago, any team in the NHL could’ve had Erik Karlsson for next to nothing. Yes, they’d have to take on most of his giant $11.5M AAV but he’s finally earning it again.

Canada Hockey Now