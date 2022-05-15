Bruins Wrap: Seven Hell For Bruins; Patrice Bergeron Done?

There was no seven heaven in Raleigh for the Boston Bruins and what promises to be a busy offseason is underway.

Will part of that offseason be naming a new captain after Patrice Bergeron retires or signs with another NHL team in unrestricted free agency?

There were two other Game 7’s Saturday night and there are two on deck Sunday night.

That and more in the latest BHN Wrap:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and their 2021-22 season is in the books.

As my BHN partner-in-crime Joe Haggerty wrote Sunday morning, the Boston Bruins simply lost to a better team and that’s due to the roster that Don Sweeney built not being good enough.

It’s really a shame that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney couldn’t provide the likes of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron with a legit cup-contending roster because it sure seems like the latter is ready to move on from the Boston Bruins. The read here is that Bergeron will retire and not sign with the Montreal Canadiens (as some supposed Boston sports media insider suggested Thursday), or any other NHL team. It’s either retire or keep playing with the Bruins and right now, the former seems to be where Bergeron is leaning.

Here was the Boston Bruins captain following another early playoff exit:

And here was his longtime linemate and good friend Brad Marchand fighting back tears when discussing the very real possibility that Bergeron’s NHL career is over.

In another example of the joke that the NDPS has become, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Tripping Carolina’s Brady Skjei in Game 7.

And even worse, all Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith got for his late and vicious headshot on David Pastrnak was a fine:

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is set to start his first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision for Game 7 against the New York Rangers.

Philly: Best wishes to our colleague in Philly, Sam Carchidi, as he recovers from COVID. Here’s some random thoughts from Sam on the state of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wash: Could Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin retire this offseason?

FLA: The Florida Panthers are doing something they rarely get to do: bask in the Florida sun!

Vegas: There’s plenty of questions surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights this season and our man in Sin City, Owen Krepps is doing his best to answer them!

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens fans should be cheering for the Dallas Stars to beat the Calgary Flames in Game 7 Sunday night and my partner-in-scribe for MHN, Marco D’Amico, explains why.

Calgary: In another example of the bleep show that NDPS is, Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov will be able to playn in Game 7 on Sunday night against the Dallas Stars.

VAN: So what was it like to be a Toronto Maple Leafs fan in Vancouver after your team choked in a Game 7 for the fourth straight time?

NHL

Speaking of the Leafs, what now after another choke job? Will Kyle Dubas lose his job? What about Sheldon Keefe? Dare we say Brendan Shanahan?

Just hand the Conn Smythe to Connor McDavid today?