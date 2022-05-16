Bruins Wrap: Bruins Hold Exit Interviews, Sign Zboril and Beecher

The Boston Bruins players cleaned out their lockers for the summer on Monday and the team brass locked up two players to new contracts.

More and more, it appears that Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will retire.

That and more in the latest BHN Wrap:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins held their exit interviews Monday and met the media for the final time this season. The team brass also got some business done as they signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to two-year contract extension and center Johnny Beecher to a three-year entry level contract.

The writing appears to be very clear on the wall that Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has played his final game in the NHL.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Lane Lambert is the new head coach of the New York Islanders.

Pitt: After blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing to the New York Rangers in seven games, are big changes coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly: With his Game 7 overtime winner for the Calgary Flames over the Dallas Stars Sunday, Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau keeps raising his value on the UFA market. Can the Philadelphia Flyers afford to sign him still?

Wash: Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson did all he could to come back and play in the first round against the Florida Panthers but it just wasn’t meant to be.

FLA: Could Anthony Duclair be back on the second line for the Florida Panthers when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Tuesday?

DET: So what do former Detroit Red Wings Norris Trophy winners Nicklas Lidstrom and Paul Coffey think of Calder Trophy candidate and current Red Wings defenseman Mo Seider?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will kick off their second round series on Tuesday.

Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Pete DeBoer. Will Barry Trotz, who was recently fired by the New York Islanders replace him?

SJS: Can San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier have an even better season in 2022-23?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The crazy Patrice Bergeron to the Montreal Canadiens rumors have already started up again and they’re not starting in Montreal.

Calgary: We will finally have a Battle of Alberta again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in the second round.

NHL

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and Islanders defenseman and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara have been named finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

What are the biggest questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs after another choke job?