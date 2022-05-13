Connect with us

Bruins Wrap: Seven Heaven For Bruins, NHL; Canucks Keep Boudreau

32 seconds ago

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play in one of three Game 7’s on Saturday.

The Bruins got a big boost from Hampus Lindholm in Game 6.

The Vancouver Canucks are keeping Bruce Boudreau as their head coach.

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm made a huge impact in his return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

It will be a unique 4:30 PM start for Game 7 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in Raleigh on Saturday.

ICYMI, here’s the Talking Points from the big Game 6 win for Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins.

Also, here’s my take on what this Game 7 means for the veteran duo of Brad Marchand and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Could Taylor Hall be an x-factor in Game 7 for the Boston Bruins?

NYI: New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows had a strong showing for Team USA in a 4-1 win over Latvia in their opener at the World Championships in Finland.

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goalie Tristan Jarry and captain Sidney Crosby when they try to close out the New York Rangers again in Game 6 in Pittsburgh.

Philly: Did the Philadelphia Flyers just make an under the radar signing that could have a major impact next season?

Wash: The Washington Capitals aren’t phased by facing elimination ahead of Game 6.

FLA: Florida Panthers forward and Game 4 overtime hero Carter Verhaeghe is a game-time decision for Game 6.

Detroit: Will defenseman Danny Dekeyser be back with the Detroit Red Wings next season?

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose: Who will the San Jose Sharks pick at No. 11 in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have hired Christopher Boucher as their new head of analytics.

Calgary: Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau may have not been a Hart Trophy finalist but he’s playing a Hart caliber game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have made it official: Bruce ‘There It Is’ Boudreau will be back as Canucks head coach next season.

Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Roman Josi were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Igor Shesterkin, McDavid and Matthews were named finalists for the Hart Trophy.

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

