Bruins Wrap: Seven Heaven For Bruins, NHL; Canucks Keep Boudreau

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play in one of three Game 7’s on Saturday.

The Bruins got a big boost from Hampus Lindholm in Game 6.

The Vancouver Canucks are keeping Bruce Boudreau as their head coach.

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm made a huge impact in his return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

It will be a unique 4:30 PM start for Game 7 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in Raleigh on Saturday.

ICYMI, here’s the Talking Points from the big Game 6 win for Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins.

Also, here’s my take on what this Game 7 means for the veteran duo of Brad Marchand and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Could Taylor Hall be an x-factor in Game 7 for the Boston Bruins?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows had a strong showing for Team USA in a 4-1 win over Latvia in their opener at the World Championships in Finland.

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goalie Tristan Jarry and captain Sidney Crosby when they try to close out the New York Rangers again in Game 6 in Pittsburgh.

Philly: Did the Philadelphia Flyers just make an under the radar signing that could have a major impact next season?

Wash: The Washington Capitals aren’t phased by facing elimination ahead of Game 6.

FLA: Florida Panthers forward and Game 4 overtime hero Carter Verhaeghe is a game-time decision for Game 6.

Detroit: Will defenseman Danny Dekeyser be back with the Detroit Red Wings next season?

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose: Who will the San Jose Sharks pick at No. 11 in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have hired Christopher Boucher as their new head of analytics.

Calgary: Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau may have not been a Hart Trophy finalist but he’s playing a Hart caliber game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have made it official: Bruce ‘There It Is’ Boudreau will be back as Canucks head coach next season.

NHL

Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Roman Josi were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Igor Shesterkin, McDavid and Matthews were named finalists for the Hart Trophy.