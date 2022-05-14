Talking Points: Bruins Lose Game 7 3-2 To Hurricanes; Bergeron Too?

RALEIGH – Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Domi scored two goals and had an assist as the Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Saturday at PNC Arena.

The Boston Bruins got a late goal from David Pastrnak with 21.7 seconds left to make it 3-2, had a late flurry of chances in the waning seconds, but it was too little, too late.

In what may well have been Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron‘s final game, the Bruins played much like they had in the first three games at what has become their Little Shop of Horrors or better yet, their new Montreal Forum, PNC Arena.

Max Domi assisted on the Hurricanes first goal and then scored two himself and that was all the Canes needed to complete the home sweep and send the Bruins potentially into life without Bergeron.

If that was Bergeron’s last game, he went down fighting as he assisted on a Jake DeBrusk goal 5:04 into the second period and then had a point-blank chance as the final seconds ticked down but failed to tie it.

Teuvo Teravainen scored the other goal for the Carolina Hurricanes and added an assist, and defenseman Jaccob Slavin had two helpers for the Canes.

Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 of 31 shots in his first-ever Game 7.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stopped 27 of 29 shots from the Bruins.

GOLD STAR: When The Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-way trade on NHL Trade Deadline day on March 21, the trade seemed like an afterthought. Domi, once a highly touted prospect with the Arizona Coyotes who then had some decent seasons with the Montreal Canadiens had seemingly lost his way. Things didn’t go that great when he arrived in Carolina but he earned the trust of Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour down the stretch and has rewarded that faith in this series. Domi ended up playing all seven games in the series and after two assists in the first six games, the former Canadiens forward and son of former NHL enforcer Tie Domi, became the hero in Game 7. Domi scored his first ever playoff goal 3:14 into the second period to make it 2-0 Hurricanes and then added another at 10:33 of the middle frame. He also assisted on Teuvo Teravainen’s goal with 1:24 left in the first period that made it 1-0 Canes.

Max Domi buries his first Stanley Cup playoffs goal pic.twitter.com/uR544shZoT — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 14, 2022

BLACK EYE: Taylor Hall had a heck of a second half until the last month as he, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak clicked on a second line that helped the Bruins achieve the scoring depth they so desperately needed. But the well went dry for Hall down the stretch and even more so when Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy put Pastrnak back with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on ‘The Perfection Line’ for Games 3, 4 and most of 5. The $6 million man once again reverted to Perimeter Taylor and started to take some untimely penalties, like the four-minute double-minor high-sticking call late in the first. He then came back on the ice and lost his man on Domi’s goal. Hall had an assist and finished the series with two goals two assists but he took untimely penalties and was a minus 6.

TURNING POINT: Domi’s second goal. The Boston Bruins were able to answer his first goal just 2:50 after he scored and make it 2-1, but just as they may have been building some momentum, Domi struck again to pas the lead at 3-1 Canes.

Max Domi is a mad man tonight pic.twitter.com/0G03M1xi60 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 14, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin does not get enough credit for being one of the best all around defensemen in the NHL. Slavin was absolutely pushing the offense from the back end in Game 7 with two assists and in the series with goals and six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 – The number of Game 7’s between the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins. The Whalers/Hurricanes have now won two straight after beating the Bruins 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of the 2009 Eastern Conference semifinals and then Game 7 Saturday. The Bruins beat the Whalers in Game 7 of the 1990 Adams Division semifinals, en route to the 1990 Stanley Cup Final that they lost in five games to the Edmonton Oilers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re not happy. They’re sad. Disappointed that we weren’t able to get it done.” – Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.