Bruins Daily: DeAngelo Comments Fuel Bruins Fans; Stanley Cup Playoffs

Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo has become Public Enemy No. 1 for Boston Bruins fans.

The Boston Bruins may get defenseman Hampus Lindholm back for Game 5; what about Charlie McAvoy?

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fans better blow the roof off in Game 6 because Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo is the gift that keeps on giving! DeAngelo called out Bruins fans Monday and couldn’t own his childish behavior in Game 4.

In case you missed it, DeAngelo challenged two teenage kids to a fight after Game 4 and my man Shukri Wright let her rip on the racist coward!

My respond to the Tom In Bridgewater call into @GreshKeefe on @WEEI that Tony DeAngelo challenged Tom’s two 16 year olds to “come down here” after being chirped by TEENAGERS. #NHLBruins #LetsGoCanes

Absolutely sackless POS DeAngelo is! pic.twitter.com/FD3cteEjVJ — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) May 9, 2022

The Boston Bruins could be getting defenseman Hampus Lindholm back for Game 5 tonight but won’t have fellow rearguard Charlie McAvoy who remains in COVID protocol.

The championship hearts of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and linemate Brad Marchand are still beating strong for the Bruins and the main reason they enter Game 5 tied in the series.

National Hockey Now

NYI: In a shocking move, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello fired head coach Barry Trotz on Monday.

Could the Vegas Golden Knights become a major suitor for the new coaching free agent?

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins humiliated the New York Rangers 7-2 in Game 4 and now have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Blueshirts.

Philly: Could Barry Trotz end up coaching the Philadelphia Flyers next season?

Wash: The Washington Capitals let a late 2-1 lead slip away and lost 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Panthers in Game 4. That series now heads back to Florida tied at two games apiece.

FLA: Carter Verhaeghe was the overtime hero for the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

Detroit: Sending good vibes and health out to former Detroit Red Wings and longtime Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming who is suffering from a mysterious illness.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators with a 5-3 win Monday night and will now await the winner of the St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild series.

San Jose: Should the San Jose Sharks buyout defenseman Marc-Édouard Vlasic?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have the best odds to walk away from the NHL Draft Lottery tonight with the top pick overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft this July in Montreal.

Calgary: Hart Trophy candidate Johnny Gaudreau led the way as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to tie their series at two games apiece as it heads back to Calgary.

VAN: Vancouver Hockey Now beat reporter and good friend of BHN, Rob Simpson, tells the comical story about his rocky relationship with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

NHL

Victor Hedman, Roman Josi and Cale Makar are your 2022 Norris Trophy Finalists.