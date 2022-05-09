Bruins Daily: Marchand Rattles DeAngelo, Canes; Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins are right back in their first round series with the Carolina Hurricanes after a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand got under the skin of Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo in Game 4.

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Perfection Line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak stepped up once again for the Boston Bruins in Game 4.

Brad Marchand has put his Boston Bruins teammates on his shoulders for the last two games and is the main reason the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are headed back to Raleigh for Game 5 tied at two games apiece.

Speaking of Marchand, he completely set up and cooked dinner in the head of Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo in Game 4.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy entered COVID Protocol just before warmups for Game 4.

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci is headed to the World Championships again to play for Team Czechia.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen hasn’t scored in three games against the New York Rangers but he does appear to be climbing out of Mike Sullivan’s doghouse.

Philly: Philadelphia Flyers fans have apparently tuned out the Flyers.

Wash: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is still day-to-day and questionable for Game 4 against the Washington Capitals.

Colorado: Up 3-0 in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series with the Nashville Predators, should the Colorado Avalanche just sit injured starting goalie Darcy Kuemper?

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks are reportedly trying to unload the contracts for defensemen Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns on the NHL Trade Market.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey, Marco D’Amico brought up an interesting tid-bit about the second first round draft pick the Montreal Canadiens have in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames think part of the reason they’re down 2-1 in their series with the Dallas Stars is because they’re getting hosed by the referees. Cry me a river!

Also, the Flames are trying to pull a Tom Brady era New England Patriots and pretend they’re the underdog despite being the clear-cut favorites against the Dallas Stars.

If you're confused about Gaudreau calling the #Flames underdogs today you haven't been reading @calgaryhockeynow. My story from before the playoffs started. https://t.co/2l7VOeUvNF — Steve Macfarlane (@MacfarlaneHKY) May 8, 2022

NHL

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug is likely out for more than one game in the St. Louis Blues’ series with the Minnesota Wild.

