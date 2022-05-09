Haggs: Boston Bruins Show Championship Heart Is Still Beating |BHN+

Connect with us

Haggs: Boston Bruins Show Championship Heart Is Still Beating

6 hours ago

BOSTON – It remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins have enough to win this first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they showed that they still have the heart of a champion in a gutsy Game 4 win. Without Charlie McAvoy out and in the league’s COVID protocol and Hampus Lindholm…

