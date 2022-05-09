BHN+
Haggs: Boston Bruins Show Championship Heart Is Still Beating |BHN+
BOSTON – It remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins have enough to win this first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they showed that they still have the heart of a champion in a gutsy Game 4 win. Without Charlie McAvoy out and in the league’s COVID protocol and Hampus Lindholm…
Never miss a post!
Bruins Team and Cap Info
Boston Bruins2 hours ago
Boston Bruins Lindholm Practices, Not Ruled Out For Game 5
BHN+6 hours ago
Haggs: Boston Bruins Show Championship Heart Is Still Beating |BHN+
BHN Daily15 hours ago
Bruins Daily: Marchand Rattles DeAngelo, Canes; Stanley Cup Playoffs
Boston Bruins19 hours ago
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Big Guns Strike In Game 4 Victory
Boston Bruins21 hours ago
Murph’s Take: Marchand Putting Bruins Teammates On His Shoulders
Boston Bruins5 days ago
Boston Bruins Lindholm ‘Not Doing Well’ After Punishing Hit
Boston Bruins3 days ago
Scary Accident With TD Garden Timekeeper During Game 3
Boston Bruins3 days ago
Pastrnak: ‘Perfect Time’ For Boston Bruins Perfection Line Reunion
Boston Bruins6 days ago
Cassidy Switches Up Bruins Defense Pairings For Game 2
Boston Bruins7 days ago
Talking Points: Same Old Story In Game 1, Hurricanes Beat Bruins 5-1
My Tweets