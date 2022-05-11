Bruins Daily: DeAngelo, McAvoy, Draft Lottery, Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins laid an egg in Raleigh and let Tony DeAngelo and the Carolina Hurricanes push them to the brink with a 5-1 win in Game 5.

The Montreal Canadiens won the NHL Draft lottery and will pick first overall.

Will the Vancouver Canucks trade Oliver Ekman-Larsson?

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins fell flat in a 5-1 Game 5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

After he unraveled and hurt his teammates in Game 4, Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo – unfortunately for Boston Bruins fans and decent human beings – matched his talking on the ice with a goal and two assists.

Juts prior to Game 5, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy arrived at PNC Arena in Charlotte and played in Game 5 after head coach Bruce Cassidy said he was out.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders will pick 13th overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft after not moving up or down at the NHL Draft Lottery.

Pitt: Let this sink in: Pittsburgh Penguins third string goalie and career backup journeyman Louis Domingue is outplaying newly nominated Vezina Trophy candidate and New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Wash: Will the Washington Capitals pad their ‘Black Aces’ pool with AHL affiliate Hershey Bears knocked out of the Calder Cup Playoffs?

FLA: In another example of ‘What the hell are the Sabres doing?’, they traded Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers and that trade is paying dividends once again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Detroit: Will the Detroit Red Wings hire a European head coach?

Colorado: Will the rest the Colorado Avalanche are ready t experience help or hurt them?

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks will pick 11th overall at the NHL Entry Draft.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens won the NHL Lottery Draft and will pick first overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal July 7-8.

Calgary: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is a 2022 Vezina Trophy finalist.

VAN: Is Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the NHL Trade block again?

NHL

Veteran Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza rallied the troops with an inspiring speech in the first intermission and the Leafs beat the Tampa Lightning 4-3 in Game 5. The Leafs now head south to Tamp with a chance to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.