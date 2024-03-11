Bruins vs Blues Preview: Sway Day For Bruins Against Blues

The Boston Bruins will look to win their third-straight game when they host the St. Louis Blues in the final game of a four-game homestand.

This will be the second and final game of the season between the 2019 Stanley Cup Final teams. The Bruins beat the Blues 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 13.

With a win tonight, the Boston Bruins can leapfrog the Florida Panthers for first place in the NHL with 14 games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (38-13-15, 91 pts) @ St. Louis Blues (32-29-3, 67 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSMW, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-230) Blues (+190)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+110) Blues +1.5 (-130)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (+105)

Picks:

Bruins -1.5

Bruins Team Total Over 3.5 (-120)

Brad Marchand Anytime Goal Scorer (+185)

Jake DeBrusk Anytime Goal Scorer (+260)

Pavel Zacha Anytime Goal Scorer (+245)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (52), and points with 90 in 63 games.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Swayman is 21-6-8 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark