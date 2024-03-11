Bruins Postgame: Bruins Embarrassed In 5-1 Loss To Blues

After going 2-0-1 since a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Feb.2, it appeared that the Boston Bruins were finding their groove again. So much for that. The Bruins dropped another 5-1 stinker to the St. Louis Blues on Monday and failed to leapfrog the idle Florida Panthers for the league lead in points.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: The Blues line of Brandon Saad-Kevin Hayes-Kasperi Kapanen was everywhere on Monday night. All three players finished with a goal and an assist and were a thorn in the Bruins’ side every time they stepped on the ice. Hayes’ 12th goal of the season 4:31 into the second period was extra special for the Dorchester, MA native. Hayes’ brother was the late Jimmy Hayes, who, like Kevin, played for Boston College but also played for the Boston Bruins. With his family and friends in TD Garden for the game, Hayes pointed up to his brother in heaven after he scored.

Kevin Hayes with the salute to his late brother Jimmy after scoring against his former team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJvwqzlkzH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 12, 2024

DOGHOUSE: The Boston Bruins continued their habit of playing down to the level of their opponent. For whatever reason, they just can’t seem to find their gear against lesser teams and take a while to get going. Sometimes, like Saturday night, they just never get going against teams they should beat, and that was the case on Monday night. Fans and some media can point all they want to the Justin Brazeau goal that was called back because of the phantom offside call on Brazeau that could’ve made it 3-1 Blues early in the second period, but even with that goal, the Bruins likely would’ve lost this game. They just never found their legs and their mojo and laid another stinker after winning three games in a row. They better figure out how to stop looking past non-playoff teams if they don’t want to give away points they should be banking and battle for the division, conference, and league lead in the standings.

BANGER: St. Louis Blues defensemen Colton Parayko and Matt Kessel led all skaters with five hits each.

UNSUNG HERO: Former Springfield Thunderbirds goalie Joel Hofer stopped 34 of 35 Bruins shots and did a great job of shutting down any momentum that the Bruins gained early on.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins return to the Belle Province to face the Montreal Canadiens in the final game of the 2023-24 regular season between the longtime rivals.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark