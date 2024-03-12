Bruins Daily: Monday Blues; Karlsson Rumor; Rempe Hit

The Boston Bruins suffered a 5-1 loss for the second time in less than two weeks, and did Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins were embarrassed in a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Boston Hockey Now: Did Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers from Eastern Conference teams for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived a turbulent February and remained in the top 3 in NHL standings thanks to the leadership of Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins center Charlie Coyle is excited for the Bruins’ leadership core to gain a new leader in Pat Maroon.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: One general manager heading into the offseason in good salary cap shape is Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes.

Detroit Hockey Now: There’s plenty of blame to go around for a five-game losing streak for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may beaten the Calgary Flames 5-1, but how long will they be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad?

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs got a real winner in veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could the Ottawa Senators reacquire defenseman Erik Karlsson?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils enforcer Kurtis MacDermid called out what was just a senseless hit and cowardly actions from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

Philly Hockey Now: Can new Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Johansen reconcile with Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Nashville Hockey Now: If the Flyers buy out center Ryan Johansen, how does it affect the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Harvard start forward, and North Andover, MA native Colin Blackwell notched his first career hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Unfortunately, Logan O’Connor will not play again this season for the Colorado Avalanche.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!