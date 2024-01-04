Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Penguins Preview: Bruins Try For Five
The Boston Bruins will host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first home game of 2024.
The Boston Bruins will be looking to win their fifth straight game after a successful two-game road trip that has them entering tonight’s game with the most points in the NHL. The Bruins, as they have been all season, have been getting stellar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark but have also suddenly found some much-needed depth scoring. They’re also playing to their identity, and that has made a huge difference.
“You can tell guys are a little more energized out there and kind of getting back to that Bruins hockey,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said following the game-day skate on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins come into this game fighting for their playoff lives despite acquiring 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in the offseason and an array of depth players. The Penguins are currently two points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (23-7-6, 52 pts) vs Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4, 40 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN, SNO, SNE
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-148), Penguins (+124)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Penguins +1.5 (-205)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (22), assists (28), and points with 50 in 36 games.
-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 11-2-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-Georgii Merkulov/John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Pittsburgh Penguins Lineup
Forwards
Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor-Lars Eller-Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins-Noel Acciari-Jeff Carter
Defense
Marcus Petterson-Kris Letang
P.O Joseph-Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves-Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
Alex Nedelijkovic
Tristan Jarry
Officials
Referees: Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollack
Linesmen: Dan Kelly, David Brisebois