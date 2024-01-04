Bruins vs Penguins Preview: Bruins Try For Five

The Boston Bruins will host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first home game of 2024.

The Boston Bruins will be looking to win their fifth straight game after a successful two-game road trip that has them entering tonight’s game with the most points in the NHL. The Bruins, as they have been all season, have been getting stellar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark but have also suddenly found some much-needed depth scoring. They’re also playing to their identity, and that has made a huge difference.

“You can tell guys are a little more energized out there and kind of getting back to that Bruins hockey,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said following the game-day skate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins come into this game fighting for their playoff lives despite acquiring 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in the offseason and an array of depth players. The Penguins are currently two points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins (23-7-6, 52 pts) vs Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4, 40 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN, SNO, SNE

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-148), Penguins (+124)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Penguins +1.5 (-205)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (22), assists (28), and points with 50 in 36 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 11-2-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-Georgii Merkulov/John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Pittsburgh Penguins Lineup

Forwards

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor-Lars Eller-Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins-Noel Acciari-Jeff Carter

Defense

Marcus Petterson-Kris Letang

P.O Joseph-Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves-Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Alex Nedelijkovic

Tristan Jarry

Officials

Referees: Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollack

Linesmen: Dan Kelly, David Brisebois