Dejected Poitras Returns To Boston From World Juniors

A dejected Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras was scheduled to return from Sweden to Boston on Wednesday. Just like the entire hockey world was, Poitras was stunned that he and his Canadian teammates were bounced from the 2024 World Junior Championship in the quarterfinal round in a 3-2 loss to Czechia.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world. I feel like we left so much on the table,” Poitras told TSN after the heartbreaking loss. “We had a great team. It’s really frustrating. I don’t know; it’s just the worst feeling in the world. I felt like I was gripping my stick too tight, and, I don’t know, I couldn’t find the back of the net. So, I don’t know; it sucks. I feel like I let some of these guys down, let the country down. I feel like that.”

Poitras, who was on the ice for the game-winning goal by Czechia forward Jakub Stancl with 11 seconds left in regulation, finished the tournament with two goals and four assists in five games.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters prior to the Bruins’ 4-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night that Poitras was expected to touch down in Boston on Wednesday and then be available to at least practice Thursday. Montgomery wasn’t sure though if Poitras would be ready to go for the Bruins’ tilt with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

“I think he gets back [Wednesday], and then he starts to assimilate back into the group,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said before his team’s 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena Tuesday night. “How soon he plays again, that’s up for discussion because it just happened.”

On Wednesday, Montgomery ruled Poitras out for the game against the Penguins.

Matt Poitras has five goals and seven assists in his first 27 games in the NHL. The 58th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft had two assists in three games prior to heading to Sweden for the World Junior Championship on Dec. 19.