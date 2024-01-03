Bruins Daily: Bruins Rolling; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins rolled into 2024 with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it’s the depth players that have them rolling.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game thanks to a trio of bargain-basement signings made by general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is tired of the NHL allowing the ‘mauling’ of superstars like Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars thanks to their youth like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The NHL trade market for goalies is crowded; can the Buffalo Sabres find a new home for goalie Eric Comrie?

Florida Hockey Now: The grinding and winning rolls on for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks were just what the doctor ordered for the struggling Detroit Red Wings.

Toronto Sun: Will a reset in the NHL work for goalie Ilya Samsonov and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Yes, they lost 5-4 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche, but that was a scrappy, hard-earned point for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: There’s no way around it; this has been a nightmare season for New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier.

Philly Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers took advantage of porous defense and an even worse powerplay by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Bad nights for defenseman Ryan Graves and goalie Tristan Jarry did in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: That was an old-school Juuse Saros performance in a 3-0 shutout win for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Luke Richardson is not the reason for the struggles of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Yes, you read that right at Colorado Hockey Now, forward Jonathan Drouin is rolling for the Colorado Avalanche.