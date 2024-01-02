Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Blue Jackets Preview: Can Bruins Win Fourth Straight?
The Boston Bruins will look to extend their win streak to four games and win their first game of 2024 against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday night.
This will be the rubber match of the season between the Bruins and Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 27, and the Bruins then beat the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Dec. 3.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (22-7-6, 50 pts) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8, 32 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, BSOH
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-230), Blue Jackets (+190)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+110), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-130)
Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-102) Under 6.5 (-118)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (22), assists (28), and points with 50 in 35 games.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes. Ullmark is 11-5-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .916 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-Georgii Merkulov-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau-Boone JennerAdam Fantilli-Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov-Dmitri Voronkov-Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson-Cole Sillinger-Emil Bemstrom
Alexandre Texier-Brendan Guance-Jack Roslovic
Defense
Ivan Provorov-Damon Severson
Jake Bean-David Jiricek
Jake Christiansen-Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Officials
Referees: Peter MacDougall, Kyle Rehman
Linesmen: Mark Schewchyk, Jesse Marquis