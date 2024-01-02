Bruins @ Blue Jackets Preview: Can Bruins Win Fourth Straight?

The Boston Bruins will look to extend their win streak to four games and win their first game of 2024 against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday night.

This will be the rubber match of the season between the Bruins and Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets beat the Bruins 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 27, and the Bruins then beat the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Dec. 3.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (22-7-6, 50 pts) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8, 32 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSOH

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-230), Blue Jackets (+190)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+110), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-130)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-102) Under 6.5 (-118)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (22), assists (28), and points with 50 in 35 games.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes. Ullmark is 11-5-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-Georgii Merkulov-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau-Boone JennerAdam Fantilli-Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov-Dmitri Voronkov-Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson-Cole Sillinger-Emil Bemstrom

Alexandre Texier-Brendan Guance-Jack Roslovic

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Damon Severson

Jake Bean-David Jiricek

Jake Christiansen-Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Officials

Referees: Peter MacDougall, Kyle Rehman

Linesmen: Mark Schewchyk, Jesse Marquis