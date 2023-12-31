Bruins Daily: One Last 2023 Home Win For Bruins

The Boston Bruins had their best period of the season in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils and their final home game of the year.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils thanks to a four-goal second period that included two goals from David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and so many NHL teams are being overwhelmed by multiple-goal comebacks, and it’s thanks to a lack of hitting, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Atlantic Division

Buffalo Hockey Now: Finally, some good vibes for Buffalo Sabres fans, thanks to an overtime goal by Jeff Skinner.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Austin Czarnik is headed to Grand Rapids and won’t play against his former team on New Year’s Eve for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: A 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens closed out a successful 2023 for the Florida Panthers.

Montreal Hockey Now: Is reality finally setting to settle in for the 2023-24 Montreal Canadiens?

Sportsnet NHL Headlines: Is there not a goaltending solution on the NHL trade market for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Defenseman Ryan Pulock has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Here’s the view of that 5-2 Bruins win from the side of the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins tougher thanks to Kyle Dubas?

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Sam Girard deserves all the credit in the world as he returns to the Colorado Avalanche.