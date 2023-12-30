Bruins Postgame: Bruins Explode In Second, Beat Devils 5-2

The Boston Bruins exploded for four goals in the second period and beat the New Jersey Devils for their second-straight win in their final home game of 2023.

David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk both lit the lamp twice, and Jake DeBrusk snapped an 11-game goalless streak, while goalie Linus Ullmark made 31 saves in the win to improve to 6-0-0 with a 1.83 GAA and a .941 save percentage in his last six games against the Devils.

Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes scored for the New Jersey Devils in the loss, and Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves in the loss.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Heading into this game, the Bruins were just 1-4-1. So, things were not looking good for the Boston Bruins after the first period as they entered the first intermission down 2-0, despite the Devils (6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators) playing on Friday night and the Bruins having the last two nights off.

Well, whatever was said in the dressing room to remind the players that they were playing against some tired legs worked like a charm!

The Bruins came out and played with more intensity and purpose. At 5:35 into the middle frame, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk snapped an 11-game goalless streak and got the monkey off his back with his fifth of the season.

Then it was time for some Pasta. As he has done so many times this season, Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak showed why he’s one of the NHL’s best game-changers. Pastrnak hit the Devils up with two quick strikes in 2:48 to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead. Those two goals gave Pastrnak 58 in 2023, which leads all NHLers with one game left for him this year.

David Pastrnak is back to being a goals machine. It's all tied up at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/7oFA7KTBJW — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 31, 2023

For the second time tonight, David Pastrnak has found the back of the net. This was a beautiful goal. pic.twitter.com/dkXRITAVlC — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 31, 2023

Just 1:35 later, Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored his third goal of the season and the 100th goal of his career to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead.

Kevin Shattenkirk gives the Bruins a 4-2 lead with his 100th career goal. pic.twitter.com/TIJZFXxSBz — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 31, 2023

In just 11:39 during the second period, the Bruins outscored the Devils 4-0 and out-shot them 8-1.

DOGHOUSE: While the second period was as close to perfect as can be, the first period was simply ugly and inexcusable. As mentioned before, the Bruins were well-rested and waiting while the Devils landed in Boston in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday. The Bruins out-shot the Devils 13-9 in the opening frame but they were flat and played somewhat lazy. That led to a Nico Hichier powerplay goal at 6:03. That lackadaisical play crept into the second as Luke Hughes made it 2-0 1:11 into the second period, but then it was all Bruins.

BANGER: Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle were absolute wrecking balls in this game. They both finished with six hits each and continued to provide the jam that more Bruins need to bring each night.

UNSUNG HERO: Sorry, Jake DeBrusk haters, but the drought is over! After an 11-game goalless streak, DeBrusk lit the lamp to get the Bruins on the board 5:35 into the second period. That was his fifth goal of the season, and the Bruins winger finished with a goal, an assist, one shot, and three hits.

Jake DeBrusk makes it a 2-1 game with his first goal in 11 games. He now has three points in his last two games. pic.twitter.com/995HjeNQTb — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 31, 2023

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Georgii Merkulov-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will close out 2023 in Mowtown against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. ET.