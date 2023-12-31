Bruins @ Red Wings Preview: Revenge Game To End 2023?

The Boston Bruins will look to close 2023 out on a three-game wins streak and also finally beat the Detroit Red Wings in the final tilt of the season between the two Original 6 clubs.

The Red Wings have owned the Boston Bruins this season, beating them 5-4 in Detroit on Nov. 4 and then laying a whipping on them 5-2 in Boston on Black Friday. The Wings have been up and down as of late, winning their last game but losing the two prior to that and going 3-7 in their last ten games.

This will be the first time that the Bruins play Patrick Kane in a Red Wings uniform after the longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion signed with the team on Nov. 29. Kane has six goals and seven assists in 12 games with the spoked wheels. Kane is riding a six-game point streak with five goals and six assists.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (21-7-6, 48 pts) @ Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4, 38 pts)

Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSDET, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-135), Red Wings (+114)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Red Wings +1.5 (-218)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125) Under 6 (+105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (22), assists (26), and points with 48 in 34 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 10-2-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Georgii Merkulov-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Note: For the most up-to-date info for this game and all things Sabres, go to Detroit Hockey Now.

Forwards

David Perron-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat-J.T. Compher-Patrick Kane

Christian Fischer-Andrew Copp-Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri-Joe Veleno-Daniel Sprong

Defense

Jake Walman-Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry

OIli Maata-Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Officials

Referees: Francis Charron, Wes McCauley

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo, Andrew Smith