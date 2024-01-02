Bruins Daily: Kessel-Bruins? Sign Or Trade DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins look into signing the player they drafted fifth overall at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans were split down the middle when asked if they would welcome a reunion between future hall-of-fame winger Phil Kessel.

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins sign or trade potential 2024 unrestricted free agent Jake DeBrusk?

IIHF: The medal round at the 2024 World Junior Championship begins today for Canada and Boston Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras.

Atlantic Division

Buffalo Hockey Now: Goalie Eric Comrie was waived by the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit Hockey Now: Scoring three or fewer goals has not been kind to the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Cue the Willie Nelson classic for the road-wary Florida Panthers.

ESPN: The Toronto Maple Leafs waived and then assigned to the AHL, goalie Sergei Samsonov.

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators have hired former Boston Bruins forward Dave Poulin as their senior vice president of hockey operations and added general manager to the job description for Steve Staios.

NHL

Vegas Hockey Now: North Andover, MA native Joey Daccord was brilliant between the pipes, and the Seattle Kraken earned a 3-0 shutout, the first-ever Winter Classic shutout, over the Vegas Golden Knights.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the 2025 Winter Classic be awarded to the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Teams are calling, but at this point, the New Jersey Devils are not entertaining trade offers on forward Michael McLeod.

Philly Hockey Now: Is the surprise success story about to conclude for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Playing ugly is beautiful for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Yardbarker: TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported that the Detroit Red Wings could trade Patrick Kane.