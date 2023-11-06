Bruins @ Stars Preview: Bruins Look To Tighten Up Again

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (9-1-1, 19 pts) @ Dallas Stars (7-2-1, 15 pts)

TIME: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSSWX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-114), Stars (-135)

Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-230), Stars -1.5 (+190)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-110), Under 5.5 (-110)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Jeremy Swayman will put his perfect 5-0-0 record (1.38 GAA, .954 save percentage) on the line tonight. Swayman has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season and has been the main reason the Bruins won in his last two starts.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (9), assists (7), and in points with 16 in 11 games.

–Charlie McAvoy has appealed his four-game suspension but is still slated to serve the third game of the suspension tonight.

-In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line is still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and Derek Forbort (lower-body). Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week.

-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 41 of the 48 powerplays they’ve allowed. The problem in their 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday was that they allowed eight powerplays to the Red Wings.

-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 6-for-36 on the man advantage. That may stay that way on Monday as the Dallas Stars have the best penalty kill in the NHL.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Dallas Stars Lineup

Forwards

Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn-Wyatt Johnston-Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment-Sam Steel-Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith-Ty Dellandrea-Joel Hanley

Defense

Ryan Suter-Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley-Nils Lundqvist

Esa Lindell-Jani Hakanpaa

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Officials

Referees: Jean Hebert, Brandon Blandina

Linesmen: Dan Kelly, Jonny Murray