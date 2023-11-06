Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Stars Preview: Bruins Look To Tighten Up Again
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (9-1-1, 19 pts) @ Dallas Stars (7-2-1, 15 pts)
TIME: 8:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSSWX
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-114), Stars (-135)
Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-230), Stars -1.5 (+190)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-110), Under 5.5 (-110)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Jeremy Swayman will put his perfect 5-0-0 record (1.38 GAA, .954 save percentage) on the line tonight. Swayman has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season and has been the main reason the Bruins won in his last two starts.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (9), assists (7), and in points with 16 in 11 games.
–Charlie McAvoy has appealed his four-game suspension but is still slated to serve the third game of the suspension tonight.
-In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line is still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and Derek Forbort (lower-body). Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week.
-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 41 of the 48 powerplays they’ve allowed. The problem in their 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday was that they allowed eight powerplays to the Red Wings.
-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 6-for-36 on the man advantage. That may stay that way on Monday as the Dallas Stars have the best penalty kill in the NHL.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell
Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Dallas Stars Lineup
Forwards
Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn-Wyatt Johnston-Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment-Sam Steel-Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith-Ty Dellandrea-Joel Hanley
Defense
Ryan Suter-Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley-Nils Lundqvist
Esa Lindell-Jani Hakanpaa
Goalies
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Officials
Referees: Jean Hebert, Brandon Blandina
Linesmen: Dan Kelly, Jonny Murray