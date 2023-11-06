Bruins Daily: Reaves-Marchand; Bertuzzi; Shameful Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves made a veiled threat to Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and the Blackhawks continue to be a disgrace.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In what’s become a tireless act of hollow promises and all talk, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves threatened Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s one last look back at the first regulation loss of the season for the Boston Bruins. A lot of people have been blaming him, but a closer look shows you this one wasn’t on goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: Just call former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara the Marathon Man.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens lost to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night but finally got a great game from winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: They came back to beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Saturday night, but slow starts have been plaguing the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit Hockey Now: Toronto Maple Leafs fans and some media aren’t too happy with former Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

TSN: The boos are raining down in Ottawa, and now the fans are being called out by Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

NHL

Chicago Hockey Now: The Brad Aldrich story has resurfaced, and one has to wonder, at what point does the NHL really punish the Chicago Blackhawks?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Jack Hughes is out week-to-week for the New Jersey Devils.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders be missing Bo Horvat?

Washington Hockey Now: Where would the Washington Capitals be without Tom Wilson?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Were there still negatives in that 10-2 win over the San Jose Sharks for the Pittsburgh Penguins?