Bruins Postgame: Too Many Penalties, First Regulation Loss

In their centennial season, the 2023-24 Boston Bruins earned their first regulation loss in their 11th game.

The Bruins went into the third period up 3-2 until the Detroit Red Wings recorded three goals in a span of 3:44 to take a commanding lead and eventually win 5-4.

For the Bruins, James van Riemsdyk kicked off the scoring. Rookie Matt Poitras grabbed his fourth NHL goal. Charlie Coyle redirected one in off a beautiful pass from Jake DeBrusk, and David Pastrnak sniped one on the powerplay. Nevertheless, it was still insufficient to get past the Red Wings, and the Bruins now sit 9-1-1.

Goalie Linus Ullmark saved 35 of 40 shots for a .875 save percentage on the night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame reaction:

CLUTCH:

Dylan Larkin is the clutch player of the night. This may not sit well with many Bruins fans, but Larkin took a beating out there Saturday and managed to pot one goal and grab an assist. Not only did he tie the game at three goals with his breakaway goal. He also kick-started the Red Wings three-goal surge in the third period.

DYLAN LARKIN TIES IT UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VjHOEHuUSR — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 5, 2023

Honorable Mention:

Matt Poitras continues to impress as he finds his game in the NHL. He netted a goal in the first period and portrayed incredible patience on it as well. Poitras, who also grabbed an assist, was one of the best offensive players for the Bruins Saturday night. The Ajax, Ontario native notched three scoring chances and one high-danger scoring chance, too.

Matt Poitras continues to impress. pic.twitter.com/LTchmaazi9 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 4, 2023

DOGHOUSE:

The Bruins taking penalties is in the dog house. It’s tough to take over a game when you spend 32 minutes in the box. The Bruins were penalized eight times and allowed two goals on the penalty kill — the Red Wings’ first two goals.

UNSUNG HERO:

Regardless of the loss, the Bruins star-boy managed to shine. Pastrnak had two hits, one blocked shot, drew one penalty, tallied three shots on goal, and earned three scoring chances. He also grabbed a power-play goal in the third period in the effort to come back, as well as an assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal.

David Pastrňák 9. 🚨v 11 zápasech. 1. zápas Bruins bez bodu. pic.twitter.com/FIXx78SHwM — Matěj Hejda (@matej_hejda33) November 5, 2023

KEY STAT:

Bruins: 32 Penalty Minutes

Matt Poitras/David Pastrnak: 1 goal, 1 assist

Bruins: 2 Giveaways

LINEUP:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman