Murphy: Marchand Shouldn’t Be Worried About Reaves

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand shouldn’t worry about the latest tough guy talk from Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves because that’s all it ever is from Reaves these days: just talk.

“It’s just lucky I wasn’t on the ice with him,” Reaves said of Marchand’s controversial play involving Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. No penalty was called on the play, and Liljegren unfortunately wound up on injured reserve.

“Unfortunately, they had last change, so I didn’t get any shifts against them. That’s hockey,” the 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger added.

We’ll see if Ryan Reaves, who has been all talk and no action since arriving in Toronto, can actually follow through with his threat of retribution when the Bruins and Maple Leafs meet in Toronto on Dec. 2. The read here is that won’t happen. In fact, don’t be surprised if Milan Lucic is in the lineup and Reaves still does nothing, though Lucic will surely be ready and willing. Make no mistake, Reaves is up there with Marchand in terms of being a top-notch chirper, but just like last season with the New York Rangers, that seems to be all he’s good at these days. He certainly isn’t deterring opponents from taking risks with his teammates’ safety.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on the lack of reaction from Reaves and the entire Leafs team.

“I hated everything about it, and I’ve addressed it. It’s not what we want to be about,” Keefe told reporters. “At times, we’ve responded very well in those situations in the past. It’s about consistency, though.”

The only consistency from Reaves this season, though, has been his talk. So, despite a veiled threat to the 5-foot-9, 176-pound Brad Marchand above, the Boston Bruins captain shouldn’t be too worried for his safety.