Bruins @ Red Wings Preview: Montgomery Shuffles Lines

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (9-0-1, 19 pts) @ Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1, 13 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSDET

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-142), Red Wings (+120)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Red Wings +1.5 (-205)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+102), Under 6 (-122)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is switching up the forward lines tonight. Per Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, Montgomery has dropped rookie center Matt Poitras down to the third line between Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie, and james van Riemsdyk moves up to the left wing on the top line with center Pavel Zacha and winger David Pastrnak.

-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes tonight. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is now 4-0-1 with a 1.77 GAA and a .939 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (8) and in points with 14 in ten games. Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy lead the team in assists with six helpers in ten games.

–Charlie McAvoy has appealed his four-game suspension but is still slated to serve the second game of the suspension tonight.

–In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line will also be missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and Derek Forbort (lower-body). Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week.

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 39 of the 40 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 5-for-32 on the man advantage.

Detroit Red Wings Notes

-Since starting the season 5-1-0, the Detroit Red Wings have gone 1-3-1. They lost their last game, 2-0, to the Florida Panthers.

-Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in assists (11) and points with 15. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals with nine lamplighters.

-Ville Husso will get the nod between the pipes for the Red Wings. Husso is 4-2-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Husso knows he can be better and admitted to letting in some softies so far.

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

David Perron-J.T. Compher-Andrew Copp

Michael Rasmussen-Joe Veleno-Daniel Sprong

Klim Klostin-Austin Czarnik-Christian Fischer

Defense

Jake Walman-Moritz Seider

Shane Gostisbehere-Justin Holl

Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Officials

Referees:

Linesmen: