Bruins Postgame: Ullmark, Zacha, PK Shine; Bruins Win 3-2 IN OT

The Boston Bruins exacted some revenge with a two-goal comeback and a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers in overtime Monday night at TD Garden.

After falling behind 2-0 in a flat first period, the Bruins woke up in the second. Brad Marchand cut the lead to 2-1 3:38 into the middle frame, and the Bruins out-shot the Panthers 14-9 in the period. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy then tied the game at two 7:20 into the final period but took a five-minute major at 9:28 leaving the Bruins to kill off a five-minute powerplay. They did that behind amazing goaltending from Linus Ullamrk and then won the game on a Pavel Zacha overtime goal.

The Boston Bruins are now 8-0-1.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame reaction to the play of the Bruins in what hopefully will be a lesson for them going forward:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha is starting to give the opponent more to think about when they’re trying to defend against him. Last Friday, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was praising Zacha to the media but once again mentioned that he’d like to see him shoot more. Well, since then, Zacha unloaded six shots and scored in a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, and on Monday, the playmaking center took four shots, with his final one being the overtime winner on a breakaway 3:36 into the extra frame. Zacha also assisted on Charlie McAvoy’s game-tying goal 7:20 into the third period. He now has three goals and three assists in nine games.

PAVEL ZACHA WINS IT IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/yzzQ0qv5Ng — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) October 31, 2023

BANGER: Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk had arguably his best game in a Bruins uniform thus far. Shattenkirk was in shutdown mode all night and finished the game with two shots, three hits, and two blocked shots.

DOGHOUSE: What the heck was Charlie McAvoy thinking when he came across the front of the Panthers’ net and chicken-winged Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a cheapshot to the head at 9:28 of the third period? The Bruins defenseman had just tied the game at two 7:20 into the third period.

Charlie McAvoy finishes a beauty of a play to tie the game 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iACbclJdZU — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2023

The Bruins were buzzing and pushing to take the lead, and McAvoy essentially lost his marbles and wound up ejected from the game on a match-penalty hit to the head. That left the Bruins without two defensemen after Matt Grzelcyk left injured in the first period, and more importantly, having to kill off a five-minute powerplay for the Panthers. McAvoy will likely be suspended for this selfish act.

Charlie McAvoy has been given a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. pic.twitter.com/el8lOEY8M3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

UNSUNG HERO: Even when the Boston Bruins were dominated in the first period and he gave up two goals, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark kept them in the game, stopping 14 of 16 Panthers shots. Ullmark’s best work came in the third period, though, when the Bruins had to kill off the McAvoy major. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner made seven games and kept the game tied at two, enabling the Bruins and Zacha to win it in overtime. Ullmark finished the game with 35 saves.

AND I LOVE THAT DIRTY WATER CARAIO 🫂 pic.twitter.com/ubk7HST5mM — Bruins Brasil 🇧🇷 (@Bruins_Brasil) October 31, 2023

KEY STAT: The Bruins killed off all three Panthers’ powerplays and have now killed off 37 of the 38 powerplays they’ve faced this season.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman