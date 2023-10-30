Bruins vs Panthers Preview: Revenge Game For Bruins?

Make no mistake: when the Boston Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, revenge will be on their mind.

Kudos to Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who admitted that after his team’s game-day skate on Monday morning.

“It’s not 1 of 82,” Montgomery told reporters when asked about the significance of playing the Panthers for the first time since they eliminated the Bruins from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs back on April 30. “No. They ended our season. They went all the way to the Finals. Our summers were miserable until the Finals were over. And that’s because they beat us. So yeah, this means more.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (7-0-1, 15 pts) vs Florida Panthers (4-3-0, 8 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSFL

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-166), Panthers (+140)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), Panthers +1.5 (-175)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+102), Under 6 (-122)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Tonight is the second game in a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents for the Bruins. The Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. After tonight, the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and then head to Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings next Saturday.

-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes tonight and try to bounce back from allowing four goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks last Thursday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 3-0-1 with a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (8) and in points with 13 in eight games. Charlie McAvoy leads the team in assists with six helpers in eight games.

-Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week, with Lucic now on long-term injury reserve.

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 34 of the 35 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 5-for-29 on the man advantage.

Florida Panthers Notes

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van RiemsdykTrent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Florida Panthers Lineup

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Eetu Luostarinen-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Nick Cousins

Steve Lorentz-Kevin Stenlund-Will Lockwood

Defense

Gustav Forsling-Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola-Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura-Uvis Balinskis

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Officials

Referees: Kelly Sutherland, Chris Schenkler

Linesmen: Steve Barton, Jesse Marquis