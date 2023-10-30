Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Panthers Preview: Revenge Game For Bruins?
Make no mistake: when the Boston Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, revenge will be on their mind.
Kudos to Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who admitted that after his team’s game-day skate on Monday morning.
“It’s not 1 of 82,” Montgomery told reporters when asked about the significance of playing the Panthers for the first time since they eliminated the Bruins from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs back on April 30. “No. They ended our season. They went all the way to the Finals. Our summers were miserable until the Finals were over. And that’s because they beat us. So yeah, this means more.”
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (7-0-1, 15 pts) vs Florida Panthers (4-3-0, 8 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSFL
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-166), Panthers (+140)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), Panthers +1.5 (-175)
Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+102), Under 6 (-122)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Tonight is the second game in a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents for the Bruins. The Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. After tonight, the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and then head to Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings next Saturday.
-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes tonight and try to bounce back from allowing four goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks last Thursday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 3-0-1 with a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (8) and in points with 13 in eight games. Charlie McAvoy leads the team in assists with six helpers in eight games.
-Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week, with Lucic now on long-term injury reserve.
-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 34 of the 35 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 5-for-29 on the man advantage.
Florida Panthers Notes
-Florida Panthers winger and 2023 Hart Trophy finalist Matthew Tkachuk has fond memories of the last time he and his teammates were in Boston.
“It was a crazy few weeks there with some ups-and-downs and coming back from 3-1,” Tkachuk, who scored the overtime-winner in Game 5 , told Florida Hockey Now. “The summer was so quick; you got a little time to reflect, but not a ton. That was last season, but going back there … I am sure will bring a smile to my face.’’
Tkachuk, by the way, is two points away from his 500th point in the NHL.
-The Panthers could get forward Sam Bennett (lower-body) back in their lineup tonight. They remain without defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, who are both on injured reserve with after offseason shoulder surgery.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
James van RiemsdykTrent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Florida Panthers Lineup
Forwards
Evan Rodrigues-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe-Eetu Luostarinen-Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Nick Cousins
Steve Lorentz-Kevin Stenlund-Will Lockwood
Defense
Gustav Forsling-Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola-Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura-Uvis Balinskis
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Officials
Referees: Kelly Sutherland, Chris Schenkler
Linesmen: Steve Barton, Jesse Marquis