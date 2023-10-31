Bruins Daily: Bruins Comeback; NHL Mourns Perry And Johnson

The Boston Bruins staged a comeback win over the Panthers, and the NHL mourned Matthew Perry and Adam Johnson.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime behind a goal and an assist from Pavel Zacha, a huge penalty kill, and 35 saves from Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins finally agreed on a one-year, $775,000 contract with forward Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely thinks the NHL and NHLPA need to take a ‘hard look’ at grandfathering in neck guards after what happened to former NHLer Adam Johnson.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that on Tuesday, the team will have an announcement on rookie center Matt Poitras.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: After just a period and a half, the Florida Panthers are once again without forward Sam Bennett.

TSN: What will the Toronto Maple Leafs do with rising start and potential unrestricted free agent William Nylander?

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators and the hockey world mourned longtime Senators fan and the late actor Matthew Perry.

Buffalo News: Will November be better than October was for the Buffalo Sabres?

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: The NHL’s first star for last week was New Jersey Devils winger Tyler Toffoli.

NYI Hockey Now: What could’ve been if the New York Islanders acquired Alex DeBrincat?

Philly Hockey Now: One team starting to come back down to earth is the Philadelphia Flyers.