Bruins Daily: Ullmark Fallout; Pastrnak All Hart; Leafs Done

Will there be more fallout for the Boston Bruins from the Linus Ullmark debacle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could Boston Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa lose his job because of the team’s handling of goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Not surprisingly, your 2023 Hart Trophy finalists are Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: My colleague Joe Haggerty thinks an offseason priority for the Boston Bruins should be bringing back winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: The ‘Heart Attack Cats’ did it again as Nick Cousins scored 15:32 into overtime to earn an Eastern Conference final berth for the Florida Panthers.

Vegas Hockey Now: When it mattered most in their 4-3 Game 5 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights got clutch plays from their leaders like captain Mark Stone.

TSN: Another playoff series loss and another missed opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

ESPN: The Carolina Hurricanes are rubbing salt in the wound and trolling the New Jersey Devils.

ABC 8 Dallas: Honoring the victims of, and those affected by the Allen, Texas mass-shooting was a classy move by the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Was the Evgenii Dadonov for Denis Gurianov a good one for the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: With the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs now, will the Pittsburgh Penguins go after free agent general manager Kyle Dubas?

Philly Hockey Now: So how did Daniel Briere and Keith Jones land their new gigs with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Washington Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the Washington Capitals?

Chicago Hockey Now: What a week it was for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville Hockey Now: Is John Hynes safe as head coach of the Nashville Predators?

Detroit Hockey Now: How did defenseman Ben Chiarot do in his first season with the Detroit Red Wings?

Calgary Hockey Now: Should the Calgary Flames hire Stan Bowman?