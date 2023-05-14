Bruins Daily: ‘Trader Don’ Sweeney; Oilers Targeting Knights Stars

‘Trader Don’ Sweeney has no regrets about the deals he made at the NHL trade deadline even if the Boston Bruins won’t be hitting the 2023 NHL draft stage until the third round.

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: His vaunted Presidents’ Trophy roster didn’t even make it out of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but using more first round picks at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline doesn’t cause regret for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: Pegged as foundational pieces of the past decade, captain Sasha Barkov and defenseman Aaron Ekblad finally have playoff success with the Florida Panthers.

Vegas Hockey Now: Apparently everyone except the either aloof or in denial NHL Department Of Player Safety can see the Edmonton Oilers have been taking ‘pre-meditated’ runs at Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

TSN: Mr. Clutch Jordan Eberle lit the lamp twice and the Seattle Kraken won 6-3 to force a do-or-die Game 7 with the Dallas Stars.

Florida Hockey Now: Panthers fans won’t be able to invade PNC Arena for Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: According to a well-placed source, the Montreal Canadiens are targeting are ‘high on a few prospects’ heading into the 2023 NHL Draft.

Washington Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Carolina Hurricanes are teams that will likely try to acquire Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Chicago Hockey Now: For those Chicago Blackhawks still holding out hope, time to move on because general manager Kyle Davidson will not be bringing back former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews or winger Patrick Kane.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will center Denis Malgin be back next season for the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Who will the Los Angeles Kings make a priority this offseason?? Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov or goalie Joonas Korpisalo?

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is looking to extend his career, whether with the Calgary Flames or another NHL team. For now though, he’s trying to win Gold for Hockey Canada.