Bruins Daily: Cassidy, Knights Move On; Really ESPN?

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Western Conference Final, and apparently the powers that be at ESPN could care less.

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

So, let me put this out there now:

I once worked for ESPN, more specifically, ESPN Boston, covering the Boston Bruins primarily, but also the NHL. I’m not going to lie, I still love so many people there, but I pride myself in objectivity. So, when I say this, it’s difficult, and not sour grapes, and it’s surely not a shot at the amazing people that cover our great game for ESPN.

ESPN. …you need to check yourself!

You disgraced the NHL on Sunday night and I can confirm this tweet:

Hearing scuttlebutt from ESPN insiders that NHL asked to move the Vegas-EDM game to 8pm ET.

Hearing NHL asked ESPN to move baseball to ESPN2, but ESPN declined. Same rumor is that ESPN also declined to trade games with TNT. For now, only a rumor inside ESPN. — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) May 15, 2023

In the name of Gary Thorne, and Bill Clement, be better ESPN!

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will Matt Grzelcyk still be a Boston Bruins defenseman next season or did his tires on the NHL trade market just get pumped by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: Maybe certain Bruins players were wrong? Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is headed to the Western Conference Final with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: The Eastern Conference Final is set and the Carolina Hurricanes franchise will be facing a familiar face in Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.

Yahoo: As they head to Game 7, the city of Seattle is officially in love with the Seattle Kraken.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Even though they’re not in them, can the Stanley Cup Playoffs leave an imprint on the current Montreal Canadiens?

Washington Hockey Now: Yes, the guy catching a foul ball on ESPN during the 9-1 loss for the Boston Red Sox, was Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway.

Sick catch by our guy Garnet Hathaway pic.twitter.com/gCSTZo4QWx — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 15, 2023

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could Mike Sullivan actually become head coach of the New York Rangers and leave the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly Hockey Now: Did the Philadelphia Flyers really need Connor Bedard?

Colorado Hockey Now: So who can replace captain Gabriel Landeskog at the 2C for the Colorado Avalanche?