Bruins Daily: Ullmark; Pietrangelo; Kuznetsov Trade Rumor

Will Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark win the Vezina Trophy after he was named a finalist on Thursday?

Could Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand become the team’s next captain if Patrice Bergeron hangs them up?

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

There’s been plenty of speculation that if Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retires this offseason, the team’s next captain will be defenseman Charlie McAvoy, but what about Bergeron’s longtime linemate Brad Marchand?

In not so shocking news, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was named a finalist for the 2023 Vezina Trophy.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN: The Carolina Hurricanes are headed back to the Eastern Conference Final, for the first time since they were swept by the Boston Bruins, after a 3-2 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils.

NHL.com: The top line clicked again with eight points and the Dallas Stars took a 3-2 series lead with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights will be missing their blue line backbone in Game 5 tonight as the NHL Department of Player safety gave a one game suspension to Alex Pietrangelo.

Florida Hockey Now: The reason that the Florida Panthers have to play a Game 5 in Toronto tonight isn’t goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

TSN: After his late hit on David Kampf in Game 4, should Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas be playing tonight in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs?

National Hockey Now

Washington Hockey Now: Could Evgeny Kuznetsov be on the NHL trade market soon? According to a friend, the star Russian forward wants to be traded away from the Washington Capitals.

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to watch on the NHL trade market heading into the 2023 NHL Draft is the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What positions are the Pittsburgh Penguins targeting heading into the 2023 NHL Draft?

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers named longtime NHL TV analyst Keith Jones as their new President of Hockey Operations and took the interim tag off of general manager Daniel Briere.

Chicago Hockey Now: Can having the top overall pick – and likely a generational player like Connor Bedard – accelerate the rebuild for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Nashville Hockey Now: One name curiously not on the Vezina Trophy finalist list was Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros.

Detroit Hockey Now: One former Detroit Red Wings start that won’t be coaching in the NHL is Sergei Fedorov.

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Josh Manson is frustrated he couldn’t play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: One team that’s trying to get back into the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will go fourth overall at the NHL Draft to the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames are reportedly blocking other NHL teams from interviewing former general manager Brad Treliving.