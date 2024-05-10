Bruins Postgame: Panthers Beat Listless Bruins 6-2 In Game 3

The Boston Bruins had another bad start and just never recovered, losing 6-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 and falling behind 2-1 in this second round series.

Forward Evan Rodrigues scored two goals for the Florida Panthers, while forwards Carter Verhaeghe, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Sam Reinhart, as well as defenseman Brandon Montour, had a goal a piece. Four of those goals came on the power play as the defending Eastern Conference champions went 4-for-6 on the man advantage.

Forwards Jakub Lauko and Jake DeBrusk scored the two goals for the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman allowed five goals on 32 shots but was hardly to blame, and Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 16 shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins fans won’t like this, but their public enemy No. 1, Matthew Tkachuk, was Mr. Clutch in Game 2. The 6-fo0t-2, 206-pound agitator was driving the Bruins nuts as usual, with five hits, and then added three assists, setting up Verhaeghe and Montour for their power play goals, as well as Sam Reinhart for an empty-netter with 1:24 left in regulation.

Carter Verhaeghe makes it 3-0 Florida with another Panther power play marker! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/htnwxqotKl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2024

DOGHOUSE: So much for the Boston Bruins playing ‘pissed off’ and channeling that into a better effort in Game 3. Playing in front of a raucous TD Garden crowd, the Bruins failed to build off the emotions from the end of Game 2 and from their fans. They were out-shot 13-3 in the first period, 11-5 in the second period and ? in the third period. They didn’t light the lamp until Lauko’s first career playoff goal 5:01 into the third period. Unfortunately, the Bruins were already down 4-0 at the time. The Bruins just couldn’t muster up that much sustained pressure until one pocket midway through the second and then a few in the third period.

While the double-minor high-sticking call against Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei that led to two Panthers power play goals and the Lauko goalie interference call that led to Brandon Montour’s third-period power play goal were debatable, the Bruins still lacked some discipline and seemed too frustrated at times. If the Bruins are to have any chance of climbing back into this series, they need to first find some emotion and inspiration and then channel it the right way.

BANGER: Panthers captain Sasha Barkov and forward Sam Bennett led all skaters with seven hits a piece.

UNSUNG HERO: After grabbing the Clutch player here for Game 2, Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is the Unsung Hero, with former Boston University forward Evan Rodrigues getting an honorable mention. Barkov had two helpers and now has four assists to go with two goals in the last two games. Rodrigues got the scoring going when he beat Swayman to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead 8:04 into the game.

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Panthers 1

Game 2: Panthers 6 Bruins 1

Game 3: Panthers 6 Bruins 2

Game 4: Panthers at Bruins — May 12, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Bruins at Panthers — May 14, TBD

+ Game 6: Panthers at Bruins — May 17, TBD

+ Game 7: Bruins at Panthers — May 19, TBD

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko – John Beecher – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark