Bruins Daily: Bruins Cap Issues; Leafs Avoid Sweep; Pietrangelo

The 2023-24 Boston Bruins roster will look a lot different than the roster that walked off the ice after losing Game 7 to the Florida Panthers.

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The 2023-24 Boston Bruins will look a lot different than the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy winners and the busiest NHL general manager this offseason could be Bruins GM Don Sweeney.

While some Boston Bruins fans and sports media may not understand his value, his peers do, and that’s why one of the 2023 Ted Lindsay Finalists is Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

A week after locking up center prospect Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry-level contract with a $870,000 AAV last Friday, the Boston Bruins have given a two-year, entry-level contract ($925,000) to defenseman Mason Lohrei.

As if Boston Bruins fans didn’t have to deal with enough shite, now they’re being trolled by NBA analyst Charles Barkley.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 4 to even their series at two games a piece, but suspensions could be coming for Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Knights rearguard Alex Pietrangelo.

Seriously though, what the hell is the Knights veteran defenseman thinking here? Just a blatant attempt to injure and if he’s not suspended, then NHL Department of Player Safety head George Parros needs to resign.

Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Florida Hockey Now: The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided being swept with a 2-1 Game 4 win over the Florida Panthers.

ESPN: The New Jersey Devils laid a stinker in Game 4, and got blasted publicly by their head coach and 2023 Jack Adams Award finalist Lindy Ruff.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: NHL Draft and NHL Trade chatter has many speculating whether or not the Montreal Canadiens should trade away the rights to the fifth overall pick and likely the chance to draft Russian prospect Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas become the next president of hockey operations of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Washington Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the Washington Capitals?

Chicago Hockey Now: How psyched are Chicago Blackhawks fans for the likelihood that their team will draft Connor Bedard?

Colorado Hockey Now: Are the Colorado Avalanche getting any closer to signing restricted free agent defenseman Bo Byram?

LA Hockey Now: Who should you be watching for at the 2023 World Championships if you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: How far up can the San Jose Sharks trade up at the 2023 NHL Draft?

NHL

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have seen a boon in their value with bidding celebrities like Snoop Dog.