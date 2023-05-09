Bruins Daily: Changes Bruin? Blackhawks Win NHL Draft Lottery

The Boston Bruins are likely to see some roster upheaval this summer but how much?

Was the 2023 NHL Entry Draft Lottery rigged?

That, more NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

Some passionate NHL fans have always wondered whether or not the NHL Draft lottery is rigged, and the 2023 edition will only fuel that speculation. Lottery Draft show host Kevin Weekes accidentally announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets will pick third at the 2023 NHL Draft prematurely as ESPN cut to break. When the show returned, the Blue Jackets did indeed get the third pick overall for the 2023 NHL Draft but why did Weekes have a pre-written script to read?

Quite the snafu here during ESPN's Draft Lottery broadcast. Host Kevin Weekes announces that the Columbus Blue Jackets are drafting third. pic.twitter.com/yLpJoautLo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2023

Chicago Hockey Now: The Anaheim Ducks won the rights to the second overall pick and the rights to draft generational superstar prospect Connor Bedard were awarded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN: So who will likely be drafted after Connor Bedard in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft?

Boston Bruins

An NHL source told Boston Hockey Now that there are ‘big roster changes coming in Boston.’ Could salary cap issues force the Boston Bruins to trade forward Taylor Hall or goalie Linus Ullmark?

Speaking of salary cap issues for the Bruins and of goalies, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will have to find a way to give a pay raise to restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Staying with goalie news even more, Linus Ullmark doesn’t appreciate that fans and media re scapegoating him and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: In a series of blowout games so far, the Edmonton Oilers fell 5-1 again in Game 3 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

ESPN: How will rookie defenseman Luke Hughes follow up a brilliant Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 4 for the New Jersey Devils?

Florida Hockey Now: After an injury-riddled regular season, forward Anthony Duclair has been a tone-setter for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: Down 3-0 and facing a do-or-die Game 4 in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series with the Panthers, it’s a ‘win one game’ mentality for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Seattle Times: So far, in the Seattle Kraken-Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs second round series, likely Vezina Trophy candidate Jake Oettinger has been outshined by Philipp Grubauer.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Unless they trade the pick, there will be another Top 5 pick in the NHL Draft for the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The NHL Draft Lottery didn’t change anything for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: Unless they trade the pick, the eighth overall pick at the NHL Draft will go to the Washington Capitals.

Colorado Hockey Now: Which potential unrestricted free agents will remain with the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: There could be some interesting NHL trade chips to use for the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: The NHL Draft Lottery didn’t affect the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could the Calgary Flames wind up trading winger Tyler Toffoli?