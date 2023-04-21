Boston Bruins
Game 3: Boston Bruins @ Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (1-1) @ Florida Panthers (1-1)
TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BCFL, TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-140) Panthers(+120)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+185), Panthers +1.5 (-215)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (-120), UNDER 6 (+100)
Pick: Bruins Puck Line 1st Period (+170), Bruins Puck Line Game (+185), Jakub Lauko anytime goal scorer (+500)
Starting Goalies:
Bruins – Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman
Panthers – Alex Lyon
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is a game-time decision for Game 3 after not skating in the morning skate Friday Morning. If he can’t go, Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins.
-Jim Montgomery made some lineup changes for Game 3. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (as predicted here yesterday), is back in the lineup and Connor Clifton is out. Up front, winger Jakub Lauko slots in for Nick Foligno.
Florida Panthers Notes
-With just one assist through the first two games of the series, will Panthers captain Sasha Barkov breakthrough in Game 3?
-Alex Lyon will get the nod between the pipes again for the Panthers as he makes his ninth straight start dating back to the regular season.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi
Florida Panthers Lineup:
Forwards
Eetu Luostarinen-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White
Defense
Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal-Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas
Goalies
Alex Lyon
Sergei Bobrovsky