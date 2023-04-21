Game 3: Boston Bruins @ Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (1-1) @ Florida Panthers (1-1)

TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BCFL, TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-140) Panthers(+120)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+185), Panthers +1.5 (-215)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-120), UNDER 6 (+100)

Pick: Bruins Puck Line 1st Period (+170), Bruins Puck Line Game (+185), Jakub Lauko anytime goal scorer (+500)

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman

Panthers – Alex Lyon

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is a game-time decision for Game 3 after not skating in the morning skate Friday Morning. If he can’t go, Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins.

-Jim Montgomery made some lineup changes for Game 3. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (as predicted here yesterday), is back in the lineup and Connor Clifton is out. Up front, winger Jakub Lauko slots in for Nick Foligno.

Florida Panthers Notes

-With just one assist through the first two games of the series, will Panthers captain Sasha Barkov breakthrough in Game 3?

-Alex Lyon will get the nod between the pipes again for the Panthers as he makes his ninth straight start dating back to the regular season.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White

Defense

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Alex Lyon

Sergei Bobrovsky