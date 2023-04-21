Ullmark Game-Time Decision For Game 3; Grzelcyk, Lauko In

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was not on the ice for his team’s game day skate and is a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Panthers in Florida tonight.

Following the skate, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked about the status of his No. 1 goalie, as well as captain Patrice Bergeron, who missed Games 1 and 2 of this Eastern Conference quarterfinals series that is tied 1-1.

“Ullmark is a game-time decision and Bergeron did not make the trip,” Montgomery said Friday morning.

If Linus Ullmark can’t play, Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins.

Montgomery also added that Bergeron will ‘likely’ return for Game 5 at TD Garden next Wednesday.

As for the rest of the lineup for the Boston Bruins, winger Jakub Lauko will replace winger Nick Foligno up front and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will go in for Connor Clifton on the back end.

“We couldn’t come to a consensus,” the Boston Bruins head coach quipped when asked what into the lineup changes for Game 3. “So you know how they do the lotto balls, how they come out? We just spit them out and I like how they came out. There’s a method to how we think the lines will help us for tonight.”

Montgomery had Lauko skating with Tomas Nosek and Garnet Hathaway on the grind line at the morning skate, and had Grzelcyk paired with Charlie McAvoy on the top defensive pairing. However, he did stress that the defensive pairings will likely change throughout Game 3.

“I think you’re going to see the pairs mixed up, just depending on how things go because we’re on the road as well,” the Boston Bruins bench boss said.

Here’s what the Boston Bruins lineup should look like to begin Game 3 tonight (7:30 p.m., NESN, TNT):

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi