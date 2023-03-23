Game 71: Bruins Vs Canadiens, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (54-11-5, 113 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6, 62 pts)

TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, RDS, TSN2

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-435), Canadiens (+350)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-150), Canadiens +1.5 (+130)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-115), UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins can clinch the Atlantic Division Thursday night at TD Garden. If the Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in regulation Thursday night, then the Boston Bruins are your 2022-23 Atlantic Division champions.

-Sadly this is the only time the Montreal Canadiens play the Bruins at TD Garden this season. I know the NHL schedule makers and they do their best, and do what they’re told from above. So, if you’re as ticked about this as this old school hockey fan, let’s get a petition going to Gary Bettman.

-The blue line rotation continues tonight as Brandon Carlo will sit, and Jakub Zboril draws into the lineup. Up front, winger Jakub Lauko will sit up top, and A.J. Greer draws back in.

Montreal Canadiens Notes

-The Montreal Canadiens enter tonight’s game with the fifth-best chance to win the NHL Draft Lottery and land generational player Connor Bedard.

-Canadiens center Jake Evans will play in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 14.

-Even with Evans back, and Brendan Gallagher this past Tuesday, the Canadiens are still the most banged up team in the NHL. Here’s their current injury list per Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now:

Kaiden Guhle (Injured)

Joel Armia (Day-To-Day)

Kirby Dach (Out Indefinitely)

Christian Dvorak (Injured Reserve)

Brendan Gallagher (Injured Reserve)

Jake Evans (Injured Reserve)

Arber Xhekaj (Injured Reserve)

Juraj Slafkovsky (Injured Reserve)

Cole Caufield (Injured Reserve)

Sean Monahan (LTIR)

Carey Price (LTIR)

Paul Byron (LTIR)

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-

Dmitry Orlov-Jakub Zboril

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Montreal Canadiens Lineup:

Forwards

Rafael-Harvey Pinard-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman

Jonathan Drouin-Kirby Dach-Denis Gurianov

Rem Pitlick-Jake Evans-Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Alex Belzile

Defense

Mike Matheson-David Savard

Joel Edmundson-Justin Barron

Jordan Harris-Arber Xhekaj

Justin Barron-Jonathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen