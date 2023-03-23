Boston Bruins
Game 71: Bruins Vs Canadiens, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (54-11-5, 113 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6, 62 pts)
TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, RDS, TSN2
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-435), Canadiens (+350)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-150), Canadiens +1.5 (+130)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-115), UNDER 6.5 (-105)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins can clinch the Atlantic Division Thursday night at TD Garden. If the Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in regulation Thursday night, then the Boston Bruins are your 2022-23 Atlantic Division champions.
-Sadly this is the only time the Montreal Canadiens play the Bruins at TD Garden this season. I know the NHL schedule makers and they do their best, and do what they’re told from above. So, if you’re as ticked about this as this old school hockey fan, let’s get a petition going to Gary Bettman.
-The blue line rotation continues tonight as Brandon Carlo will sit, and Jakub Zboril draws into the lineup. Up front, winger Jakub Lauko will sit up top, and A.J. Greer draws back in.
Montreal Canadiens Notes
-The Montreal Canadiens enter tonight’s game with the fifth-best chance to win the NHL Draft Lottery and land generational player Connor Bedard.
-Canadiens center Jake Evans will play in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 14.
-Even with Evans back, and Brendan Gallagher this past Tuesday, the Canadiens are still the most banged up team in the NHL. Here’s their current injury list per Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now:
- Kaiden Guhle (Injured)
- Joel Armia (Day-To-Day)
- Kirby Dach (Out Indefinitely)
- Christian Dvorak (Injured Reserve)
- Brendan Gallagher (Injured Reserve)
- Jake Evans (Injured Reserve)
- Arber Xhekaj (Injured Reserve)
- Juraj Slafkovsky (Injured Reserve)
- Cole Caufield (Injured Reserve)
- Sean Monahan (LTIR)
- Carey Price (LTIR)
- Paul Byron (LTIR)
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-
Dmitry Orlov-Jakub Zboril
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Montreal Canadiens Lineup:
Forwards
Rafael-Harvey Pinard-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman
Jonathan Drouin-Kirby Dach-Denis Gurianov
Rem Pitlick-Jake Evans-Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Alex Belzile
Defense
Mike Matheson-David Savard
Joel Edmundson-Justin Barron
Jordan Harris-Arber Xhekaj
Justin Barron-Jonathan Kovacevic
Goalies
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen