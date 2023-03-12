Talking Points: ‘Too Little, Too Late’; Red Wings Beat Bruins 5-3

The Detroit Red Wings bounced back and held on for a 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon in the tail end of a back-to-back, home-and-home between the two Original 6 franchises.

After a slow start, the Boston Bruins found another gear and beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday at TD Garden. On Sunday afternoon in Detroit, the Bruins didn’t seem to even find any gear until late in the second period when Matt Grzelcyk beat Red Wings goalie Ville Husso to make it 4-1 Wings with 3:08 left in the second period.

The Bruins came out looking like a completely different team in the third period and 3:37 into the final frame, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk snapped an eight-game goalless streak to make it 4-2. Just 2:47 after DeBrusk lit the lamp, winger David Pastrnak cut the lead to 4-3 with his 46th goal of the season.

As Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told NESN after the game though, it was too little, too late though, and Andrew Copp sealed the deal for the Red Wings on an empty-net goal with 24 seconds left in regulation.

GOLD STAR: While he allowed two goals in the first 6:24 of the third period, Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso stonewalled the Bruins on the next 12 shots he faced as the Bruins out-shot the Red Wings 14-6 in the final frame. Overall, Husso stopped 31 of the Bruins’ 34 shots and helped his team hold on for the win.

*It should be noted that this puck scribe did waver back and forth between Husso and Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin who finished with a goal and two assists.

BLACK EYE: A major reason the Boston Bruins fell behind 4-0 before finally making it a game late was that their special teams were absolutely atrocious. Two of the Red Wings’ first three goals were on the power play, with winger Alex Chiasson scoring his second power play goal in as many games at 12:22 of the first period, and Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scoring his 25th goal of the season courtesy of the man advantage at 10:39 of the second period. Sandwiched in between those power play goals, was a Mo Seider short-hander 6:34 into the second period.

MO SEIDER ARE YOU FOR REAL?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h1GAUSMscf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2023

TURNING POINT: Adam Erne’s eighth goal of the year at 15:08 turned out to be the game-winner and provided what proved to be too big of s deficit for the Bruins’ spirited comeback to overcome.

Adam Erne finishes off Berggren's rebound, pushing the Red Wings lead to 4!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/EyticyMYi7 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 12, 2023

HONORABLE MENTION: After assisting Grzelcyk’s goal late in the second period, Pastrnak’s game went to another level and he was able to beat Husso for his 46th of the season at 6:24 of the third period. David Pastrnak finished the game with a goal and an assist, and had two shots on net and one hit.

David Pastrnak scores his 46th of the season & all of. sudden it's a one-goal game. 4-3 Red Wings with 13 minutes to go in the third period #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/V7XuntPRd3 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 12, 2023

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 – After not allowing a shorthanded goal for 48 games, the Boston Bruins have now allowed a shorty in each of their last two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we were lackluster with our effort in the first two periods. It was nice to see us have a push even down 4-1 and make a game of it, but it was too little, too late.” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.