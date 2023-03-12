Lindholm (Foot) Out For Boston Bruins In Sunday Matinee

The Boston Bruins are already dealing with some injury adversity amidst a five game road trip through eight days. Top Black and Gold defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be out for Sunday afternoon’s matinee against the Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena in the second half of the home-and-home series against their Atlantic Division rivals.

Lindholm took a shot off the foot in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden and was spotted in a walking boot on Sunday after the foot swelled up while the B’s traveled to Detroit.

Joe, any idea why is Hampus in a walking boot? 😬 pic.twitter.com/kv1Oi6orRw — Mikey C (@McStag) March 12, 2023

“Lindholm is out. Forbort is going in,” said Montgomery. “Blocked shot yesterday. Foot is swollen, so we’re not going to play him today. He’ll play in Chicago.”

Derek Forbort will replace Lindholm in the lineup against Detroit after he was set to be the healthy defenseman sitting in their current seven man rotation, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that Lindholm is expected to jump back into the lineup in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Lindholm scored a second period in Saturday’s win that helped spur a Boston Bruins comeback and ultimate victory, and finished with 21:45 of ice time while playing through whatever ultimately sidelined him on Sunday in Hockeytown. It’s been a mostly healthy season for the 29-year-old Lindholm, who hadn’t missed a regular season game to this point and has eight goals and 42 points in 64 games for the Bruins this season.

Jakub Lauko was promoted from Providence on emergency recall on Saturday evening following Boston’s win over the Wings on Saturday, but it’s unclear if that was the corresponding injury that necessitated Lauko’s presence as a possible extra forward option for the Bruins.