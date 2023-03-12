Brad Marchand Doesn’t Miss Chance To Chirp Paul Bissonnette

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand issued the latest jab on ‘Biz’ during the TNT broadcast of the Bruins’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Paul Bissonnette wasn’t present for the broadcast on Sunday, and Marchand immediately called him out.

“Where’s Biz? He a little bit hung over right now? He fell asleep through his alarm?”

Marchand was then informed that it was Bissonnette’s birthday on Saturday. …

“Well, there ya go, 50 comes quick,” Brad Marchand quipped.

Bissonnette is actually just over three years older than the 34-year-old Marchand.

Marchand chirping Biz is simply too good 😂 pic.twitter.com/rpNiuSVpMm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2023

Marchand the former NHLer, and TNT and ‘Spittin Chiclets’ co-host have been involved in a season-long chirp fest. Almost every time TNT broadcasts a Boston Bruins game, Marchand is their mic’d up player and he and the always boisterous Bissonnette usually give each other some fun-loving ribbing. The highlight of their back-and-forth chirping came just prior to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2.

Paul Bissonnette went right for the jugular with Marchand, taking aim at his large nose.

”Marchy, I’m surprised you didn’t put the eye block on the nose considering all the glare that’s coming off it,” Bissonnette said laughing.

”I got a little bit on there yesterday, and I couldn’t even play with the puck, so I had to make sure I stayed away from it today,” Marchand replied. ”It’s a gift, bud. I can sniff anything.”

Bissonnette then brought Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron into his arsenal of chirping.

”Between you and Bergeron there’s gonna be no oxygen in the building,” he said.

Always quick on his toes Marchand came right back with this:

”That’s why we’re playing outside. To make it fair to everyone.”

"Between you and Bergeron there's gonna be no oxygen" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zag4hfQ7mj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

The Boston Bruins winger has 371 goals and 850 points in 931 regular season games. Marchand has also has 49 goals and 69 assists in 139 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He won a Stanley Cup as a rookie in the 2010-11 season and has played in two more Stanley Cup Finals since then.

Bissonnette made his mark in the NHL dropping the gloves with the best of them, amassing 340 penalty minutes in 202 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. He had seven goals and 15 assists in 202 regular season games and no points in four games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.